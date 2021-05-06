CleanSpark (CLSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. CleanSpark has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 27,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $607.16 million, a PE ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

