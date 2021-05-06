Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

NYSE CCO opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,039,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 686.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.