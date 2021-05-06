ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (CTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on May 28th

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Shares of CTR stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $23.27.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
