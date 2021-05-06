ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (CTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on May 28th

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.