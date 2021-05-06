Clearway Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,329 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,582% compared to the typical volume of 79 call options.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWEN opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,300.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

