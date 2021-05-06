Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £144.72 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,608 ($21.01) per share, with a total value of £144.72 ($189.08).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.86) per share, for a total transaction of £143.73 ($187.78).

On Friday, March 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) per share, with a total value of £148.05 ($193.43).

On Friday, February 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94) per share, for a total transaction of £152.60 ($199.37).

Shares of LON CBG traded down GBX 2.98 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,621.02 ($21.18). The stock had a trading volume of 179,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,108. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,587.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,443.65. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,164.40 ($15.21).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

