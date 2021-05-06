Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 10.3% After Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $69.85 and last traded at $70.88. 103,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,416,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.

Specifically, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 942,686 shares of company stock valued at $72,261,961. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.25 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

