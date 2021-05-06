CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.10. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.