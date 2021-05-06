CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 239,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.