CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 239,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.69.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
