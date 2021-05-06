CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.78

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 34957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Several research firms recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.