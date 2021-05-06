Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $6.34 on Thursday, reaching $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 741,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

