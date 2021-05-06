Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $234 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.29.

COHU traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,788. Cohu has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

