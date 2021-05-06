Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.13 billion-$17.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.37 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.92.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,118 shares of company stock worth $791,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.