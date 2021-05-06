Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,118 shares of company stock worth $791,225. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

