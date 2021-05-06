Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

In related news, Director Meagan M. Mowry bought 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,716.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.63. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

