Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE CLNC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.34. 831,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,361. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 175,202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.