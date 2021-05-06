Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $3,986.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,850.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.36 or 0.02387599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.52 or 0.00730899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00084368 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001661 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003941 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.