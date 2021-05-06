Comerica Bank Acquires 13,189 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of STERIS worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in STERIS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE stock opened at $209.43 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.51 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

