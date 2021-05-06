Comerica Bank Buys 13,278 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.24% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after buying an additional 145,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after buying an additional 136,064 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.