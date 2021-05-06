Comerica Bank Buys 19,567 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of FMC worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

