Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after acquiring an additional 148,257 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $529.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $512.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.53 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

