Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $216.65 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $158.97 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.