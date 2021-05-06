Comerica Bank Grows Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in STERIS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in STERIS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $209.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $139.51 and a twelve month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.