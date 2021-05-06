Comerica Bank Has $12.02 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $3,017,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205,821 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

