Comerica Bank Has $13.64 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KLA by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after buying an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after buying an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $311.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.46 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.59.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

