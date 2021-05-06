Comerica Bank Purchases 2,766 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $157,782,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $503.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.52 and a 200 day moving average of $424.88. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.90 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.67.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

