Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,930 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

