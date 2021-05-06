Comerica Bank Sells 4,243 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $579,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $11,671,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $153.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,895 shares of company stock valued at $20,107,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

