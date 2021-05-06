Comerica Bank Sells 6,547 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.53.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $127,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,705 shares of company stock worth $4,120,460. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

