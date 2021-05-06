Comerica Bank Sells 6,547 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $127,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,705 shares of company stock worth $4,120,460. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

