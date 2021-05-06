Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Insider Sells $2,206,641.08 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $86.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,909,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 41,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

