Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

CUF.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Cominar REIT stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.93. The company had a trading volume of 134,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -5.52. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.77 and a 12 month high of C$10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

