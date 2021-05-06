Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $399.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.