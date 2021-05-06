Compass (NYSE:COMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COMP. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

COMP stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. Compass has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

