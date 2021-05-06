CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €73.25 ($86.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 52.32. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €62.70 ($73.76) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

