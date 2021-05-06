Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,750.00

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and last traded at GBX 2,663.92 ($34.80), with a volume of 15761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,678 ($34.99).

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

Get Computacenter alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,478.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,350.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total transaction of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.