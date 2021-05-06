Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Purchases $49,950.00 in Stock

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,455.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. Analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 204,800 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

