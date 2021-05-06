Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 122,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

