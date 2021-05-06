Concentrum Wealth Management Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.4% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,886,500. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.59 and a 200 day moving average of $317.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

