Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,371.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,624. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,213.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,936.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

