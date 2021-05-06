Concentrum Wealth Management Takes $221,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.43.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $6.47 on Thursday, hitting $253.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

