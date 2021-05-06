Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.63. 85,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

