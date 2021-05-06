Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.34. 3,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,538. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $165.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

