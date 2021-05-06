Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.43 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000. Canadian National Railway makes up about 0.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after buying an additional 571,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $54,001,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.40. 34,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,327. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

