Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,501,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average is $216.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

