Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,196,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,606,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,411. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.51.

