CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after buying an additional 621,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEIX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $11.94 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $410.33 million, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

