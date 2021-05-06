CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

CEIX traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 445,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,496. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $410.33 million, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 2.94.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

