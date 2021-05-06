Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,020.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $1,486.72. 123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,444.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1,300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $966.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,619.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

