Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New $2,000.00 Price Target at CIBC

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,020.00.

CNSWF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,486.72. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. Constellation Software has a one year low of $966.51 and a one year high of $1,619.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,444.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,300.89.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

