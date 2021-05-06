Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,000.00 at Raymond James

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,910.57.

Constellation Software stock traded down C$4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,805.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1,805.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,656.73. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1 year high of C$1,921.78. The stock has a market cap of C$38.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 52.2800021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

